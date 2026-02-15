US: Missing Indian student found dead after 6 days

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student at the University of California , Berkeley, has been found dead. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco confirmed his death on Sunday. The consulate expressed its condolences to Sreenivasaiah's family and assured them of support in repatriating his remains to India. "The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah," it said in a statement.

Disappearance details Sreenivasaiah went missing near Lake Anza Sreenivasaiah went missing near Lake Anza in Tilden Regional Park, California. He was last seen on February 9, and his family had last spoken to him that day. The Indian mission in San Francisco had expressed concern over his disappearance and confirmed they were in touch with local authorities and Sreenivasaiah's family.

Assistance sought Parents sought help from Karnataka Chief Secretary Sreenivasaiah's parents had sought help from the Karnataka Chief Secretary, Shalini Rajneesh, on February 13. They said his roommates searched all known locations before filing a complaint with the Berkeley Police Department. The Karnataka government also requested the Ministry of External Affairs for assistance in locating Sreenivasaiah.

Advertisement

Support promised What the Indian consulate said The Indian Consulate in San Francisco had said it was ready to provide all necessary assistance to Sreenivasaiah's family. They assured coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of his remains. "Our consular officers are in direct contact with the family and will support them with all required formalities and services," the consulate had said.

Advertisement

Twitter Post Post by Indian consulate in San Fransisco The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time.



The Consulate stands… — India in San Francisco (@CGISFO) February 14, 2026