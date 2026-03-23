22 Indian ships, over 600 crew members stuck in Iran
India just managed to get two of its LPG tankers safely through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been tense lately because of the conflict involving the US Israel, and Iran.
Thanks to some quick diplomatic moves with Iran, two Indian-flagged LPG carriers transited the Strait and were likely to reach Indian ports between 26 and 28 March 2026.
But there are still 22 Indian ships and more than 600 crew members stuck on the other side.
Why is it important?
The Strait of Hormuz is basically India's energy lifeline: Roughly half of India's crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports transit the Strait of Hormuz; a large share of India's LPG (cooking gas) imports originates in the Gulf (around 90%).
With tensions high, even a small disruption hits fuel supplies back home.
Iran wants three seized tankers released before letting more Indian ships pass, so things are still tricky for those stranded sailors and everyone relying on these imports.