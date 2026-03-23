22 Indian ships, over 600 crew members stuck in Iran India Mar 23, 2026

India just managed to get two of its LPG tankers safely through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been tense lately because of the conflict involving the US Israel, and Iran.

Thanks to some quick diplomatic moves with Iran, two Indian-flagged LPG carriers transited the Strait and were likely to reach Indian ports between 26 and 28 March 2026.

But there are still 22 Indian ships and more than 600 crew members stuck on the other side.