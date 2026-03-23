Iran threatens to 'completely' close Hormuz after Trump's ultimatum

Iran has threatened to "completely close" the Strait of Hormuz if United States President Donald Trump goes ahead with his threat to strike Iranian energy facilities within 48 hours. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said energy sites in countries hosting US bases would become "lawful" targets. This comes after Trump warned that if Iran doesn't fully open the Strait of Hormuz , the US would hit and obliterate their power plants.

Escalating tensions Iranian Parliament Speaker warns of 'irreversible' destruction Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned that if Tehran's infrastructure is targeted, key facilities across the region could be "irreversibly destroyed." Iranian military officials have also threatened to target US-linked energy, technology, and water infrastructure in the Gulf. In a statement, the Guards said, "The Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed and will not be opened until our destroyed power plants are rebuilt."

Escalating conflict Conflict intensifies as missile launches rattle Israel The conflict has intensified with air raid sirens sounding across parts of Israel after missile launches. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Iran has fired over 400 ballistic missiles since the war started, with around 92% intercepted. In Iran, over 81,000 civilian homes and buildings have been damaged due to US-Israeli strikes, according to the Red Crescent. Meanwhile, more than 2,700 Israelis who have been displaced by Iranian attacks are now being sheltered by government agencies, according to authorities.

Advertisement

Economic impact Global impact of the conflict The ongoing conflict has also impacted the global economy, with oil prices hitting multi-year highs. Brent crude traded around $110 per barrel after touching $119 earlier in the day. The potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz could exacerbate the situation further. On the other hand, any strike on power and desalination infrastructure in Gulf countries could disrupt basic services like drinking water and electricity for daily life.

Advertisement