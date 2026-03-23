Israel expands attacks against Hezbollah as Lebanon death toll rises

The Israeli military stated that plans to expand its ground and air attacks against the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah have been approved. The development comes after Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel earlier this month, amid ongoing hostilities between the United States-Israel alliance and Iran . The conflict has resulted in over 1,000 deaths in Lebanon, including at least 118 children and 40 health workers, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Operation details Israeli military to launch prolonged operation against Hezbollah Israeli officials have said that the objective of these attacks is to protect communities in northern Israel from Hezbollah's aggression. The Israeli military has confirmed that Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, chief of the general staff, approved plans for "to advance the targeted ground operations and strikes" against Hezbollah in what would be a "prolonged operation." Defense Minister Israel Katz also ordered the destruction of crossings over the Litani River used by Hezbollah for reinforcements.

Infrastructure impact Fears Israel may be planning to isolate southern Lebanon Meanwhile, an Israeli airstrike has damaged the Qasmiye bridge, a major route linking southern and central Lebanon, according to a report by the BBC. The river is about 30km from the Lebanon-Israel border, and civilians also use the bridge. This development has raised fears in Lebanon that Israel may be planning to isolate southern regions, which are home to Hezbollah and its Shia community. The report also conveys fears that Israel may occupy some areas and create a "buffer zone."

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Demolition orders Israel ordered to demolish homes in Lebanese villages along border Katz has also ordered Israeli forces to demolish homes in Lebanese villages along the border. This is similar to tactics used during the war against Hamas in Gaza, where buildings were destroyed and areas evacuated to create security zones. The conflict with Hamas started on October 7, 2023, when a Hamas-led attack killed about 1,200 people and took 251 hostages.

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