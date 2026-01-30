Leftovers from Telangana function served as mid-day meal; 22 hospitalized 

In Telangana 's Sangareddy district, 22 students were hospitalized after consuming a mid-day meal of sambar and rice at their primary school. The students complained of stomach pain and discomfort soon after eating, prompting immediate medical attention. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where all are now in stable condition and expected to be discharged soon.

Ongoing probe No complaints have been received from parents yet A Narayanked police official confirmed the incident, stating, "Around 22 students were hospitalized after consuming sambar and rice this afternoon." The official added, "All are stable, and we're expecting they'll be discharged by tonight." However, no complaints have been received from parents yet. Further details about what caused the illness are still awaited as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

School Staff served leftover food from local function The incident took place at Mandal Parishad Primary School in Venkatapur village, Sangareddy district, where staff allegedly reheated the leftover food from a local function and served it to the pupils as their midday meal, according to Telangana Today. At least 42 children ate the food, and 22 became ill. They experienced symptoms such as stomach aches after eating the food.

