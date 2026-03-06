23,000 Indians stranded in West Asia; seafarers' unions demand evacuation

Unions want naval protection and ₹45 lakh compensation

Right now, 37 Indian-flagged ships with over 1,100 sailors are stranded because Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz—cutting off a key route for ships carrying oil and gas to India.

The Shipping Minister has set up a quick response team and helplines for affected families, but unions say more needs to be done to ensure everyone's safe return home.