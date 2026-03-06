23,000 Indians stranded in West Asia; seafarers' unions demand evacuation
After three Indian sailors were killed and one injured on foreign ships in conflict-hit West Asia, major seafarers' unions are urging the government to quickly evacuate 23,000 Indian sailors from the region.
They met with officials in Mumbai, asking for immediate action to protect crews stuck in high-risk zones.
Unions want naval protection and ₹45 lakh compensation
Right now, 37 Indian-flagged ships with over 1,100 sailors are stranded because Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz—cutting off a key route for ships carrying oil and gas to India.
Unions want naval protection and ₹45 lakh compensation for families of those lost.
The Shipping Minister has set up a quick response team and helplines for affected families, but unions say more needs to be done to ensure everyone's safe return home.