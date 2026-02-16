24% corporators elected in Mumbai have criminal cases

Nearly 4 out of 5 winners are crorepatis

This trend shows that a significant chunk of Mumbai voters are still choosing candidates with criminal backgrounds, even as questions about accountability and good governance grow louder.

On top of that, nearly four out of five winners are crorepatis, making this election not just about politics but also about money and power in city leadership.

For young Mumbaikars hoping for cleaner politics, these numbers might feel a bit discouraging—but they highlight why paying attention to local elections really matters.