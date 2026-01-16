24 Keralites stuck in Iran ask for help to come home
With anti-government protests still happening in Iran, 24 people from Kerala—including students, business folks, and seafarers—have reached out to the state government for help getting back to India.
Kerala is working with the Centre on their evacuation, but the first repatriation flight from Tehran has been delayed and hadn't landed by Friday evening.
Support lines open for stranded Keralites
To support those stuck in Iran, NoRKA-Roots has set up a special help desk.
Anyone needing assistance can call 18004253939 (toll-free) or +91-8802012345 for international missed calls.
The Ministry of External Affairs had advised Indian citizens not to travel to Iran until further notice due to ongoing unrest and internet disruptions.
If there's an emergency, the Indian Embassy in Tehran is available by phone or email.