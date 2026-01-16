24 Keralites stuck in Iran ask for help to come home

Support lines open for stranded Keralites

To support those stuck in Iran, NoRKA-Roots has set up a special help desk.

Anyone needing assistance can call 18004253939 (toll-free) or +91-8802012345 for international missed calls.

The Ministry of External Affairs had advised Indian citizens not to travel to Iran until further notice due to ongoing unrest and internet disruptions.

If there's an emergency, the Indian Embassy in Tehran is available by phone or email.