BPL to resume as players end boycott after BCB-CWAB meeting

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to resume on Friday, after a successful late-night meeting between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Cricketers's Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB). The decision comes as a relief for cricket fans, who were worried about the suspension of matches due to player protests. The players had initially boycotted the tournament over their demands not being met.

Announcement CWAB president announces resumption of play CWAB president Mohammad Mithun announced the decision to resume play at a press conference held at the BCB premises. He said, "Keeping the greater interest of cricket in mind, we will resume playing tomorrow [on Friday]. They [the BCB] have assured us that they will reach out to him [BCB director M Nazmul Islam] and fulfill our demands as early as possible."

Board's action BCB's response to player demands In response to the players' demands, the BCB removed Nazmul as chairman of the finance committee. However, he continues to serve as a BCB director while a review is conducted by the board. The protesting players welcomed this move but have still asked for a public apology from Nazmul. This demand remains a point of contention between CWAB and the BCB.

Comment controversy Nazmul's controversial comments spark player protests The controversy began when Nazmul made derogatory comments about the country's top players during a BCB prayer meeting for former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. He was asked about the potential financial impact on Bangladesh if they didn't play in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. His response implied that only cricketers would suffer financially, not the board.

