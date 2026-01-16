BPL to resume as players end boycott after BCB-CWAB meeting
What's the story
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to resume on Friday, after a successful late-night meeting between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Cricketers's Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB). The decision comes as a relief for cricket fans, who were worried about the suspension of matches due to player protests. The players had initially boycotted the tournament over their demands not being met.
Announcement
CWAB president announces resumption of play
CWAB president Mohammad Mithun announced the decision to resume play at a press conference held at the BCB premises. He said, "Keeping the greater interest of cricket in mind, we will resume playing tomorrow [on Friday]. They [the BCB] have assured us that they will reach out to him [BCB director M Nazmul Islam] and fulfill our demands as early as possible."
Board's action
BCB's response to player demands
In response to the players' demands, the BCB removed Nazmul as chairman of the finance committee. However, he continues to serve as a BCB director while a review is conducted by the board. The protesting players welcomed this move but have still asked for a public apology from Nazmul. This demand remains a point of contention between CWAB and the BCB.
Comment controversy
Nazmul's controversial comments spark player protests
The controversy began when Nazmul made derogatory comments about the country's top players during a BCB prayer meeting for former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. He was asked about the potential financial impact on Bangladesh if they didn't play in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. His response implied that only cricketers would suffer financially, not the board.
Clarification
BCB clarifies Nazmul's views are personal
The BCB was quick to clarify that Nazmul's views were his own and not representative of the board. It expressed "sincere regret" over the incident and made it clear that it does not "endorse or take responsibility for any statement or remark made by any director or Board member unless issued formally" through proper channels.