Bayern Munich have remained unscathed in the Bundesliga 2025-26 season with 15 wins and two draws under manager Vincent Kompany. At the halfway stage of the season, Bayern have collected 47 points which is their joint-best tally. Kompany's men equaled Pep Guardiola 's 2013-14 side, who managed 47 points. Bayern own an unprecedented 66 goals after 17 matches, which is 22 more than Guardiola's side.

#1 66 goals in 2025-26 season Bayern are out to achieve something special under Kompany this season and their dominance in Bundesliga is remarkable. Bayern have been lethal in front of goal, scoring a whopping tally of 66 after 17 matches. For the first time, the Bavarians have breached the 60-goal mark at halfway stage of a Bundesliga season. Harry Kane has led the show with 20 goals.

#2 56 goals in 2021-22 season Bayern delivered the goods in the 2021-22 season under former manager Julian Nagelsmann. Not only did Bayern bag the Bundesliga title that season, they enjoyed an 8-point cushion over 2nd-placed Borussia Dortmund. In 34 matches, Bayern scored a staggering 97 goals and 56 of them came at the halfway stage. In terms of points, Bayern collected 77 (W24 D5 L5).

Advertisement