Harleen Deol reacts to being retired out in WPL 2026

UP Warriorz's Harleen Deol has broken her silence on being 'retired out' during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. The decision, which was met with some criticism, saw her leave the field while batting at 47 against Delhi Capitals. Chloe Tryon replaced her but failed to make an impact. Despite this, Harleen returned stronger in the next match, scoring an unbeaten 64 runs off just 39 balls against the Mumbai Indians and winning the Player of the Match award.

Reaction Harleen Deol's response to retirement decision In the post-match presentation after her stellar performance against the Mumbai Indians, Harleen was asked about her retirement from the previous game. She said she understood the decision as a big hitter like Chloe Tryon was waiting in the wings. "For me, I just took it in that way. Chloe is someone who can hit big," she said. She also mentioned that the experience, despite not initially going her way, ultimately boosted her confidence.

Confidence boost Harleen Deol's confidence boosted by retirement decision Harleen further explained that the retirement decision actually boosted her confidence. "Honestly, yesterday it gave me a lot of confidence, in fact, because the first two games didn't go my way," she said. She also noted that she was trying to overhit in the previous match but learned some things during her innings against Mumbai Indians.

Captain's praise UP Warriorz captain praises Harleen Deol's resilience After the match, UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning praised Harleen for her understanding of the team's decision. "I had a quick chat with her, and she took yesterday really well. And to come out tonight and play as she did was really great to see," Lanning said. Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also admitted she was surprised by Harleen's retirement but appreciated her positive mindset in the following match.

