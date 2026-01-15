Harleen Deol responds to retired-out controversy with match-winning knock: Stats
What's the story
A day ago, a well-set Harleen Deol was retired out during UP Warriorz's Women's Premier League (WPL) match against Delhi Capitals. The bizarre move cost UPW the game. Harleen finally completed the redemption arc by scoring a well-deserved half-century against Mumbai Indians, helping UPW win their maiden match of WPL 2026. The Warriorz successfully chased down 162 and won by seven wickets.
Knock
Harleen rescues UPW from tough start
In a crucial chase, Harleen came in after UPW lost both Kiran Navgire and Meg Lanning in the seventh over. She added a 73-run stand with Phoebe Litchfield thereafter. Harleen was the aggressor in her innings-defining partnership with Litchfield. They took the Warriorz past 110 within 15 overs. Although Amelia Kerr trapped Litchfield in the 15th over, Harleen completed her half-century off 31 balls.
Information
Harleen gets UPW home
Harleen continued the momentum, having scored back-to-back boundaries to firmly control the chase. She eventually brought the Warriorz home along with Chloe Tryon. Her 39-ball 64* was laced with 12 fours.
Career
Harleen bounces back
It was an incredible comeback from Harleen, who was retired out while batting at 47* (36) against DC. She was well set when UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar asked her to come off before the start of the 18th over. With a match-winning knock, the Indian batter completed her third WPL half-century. She owns 604 runs from 24 matches at 31.78.