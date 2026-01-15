Harleen Deol responds to retired-out controversy with match-winning knock: Stats

A day ago, a well-set Harleen Deol was retired out during UP Warriorz's Women's Premier League (WPL) match against Delhi Capitals. The bizarre move cost UPW the game. Harleen finally completed the redemption arc by scoring a well-deserved half-century against Mumbai Indians, helping UPW win their maiden match of WPL 2026. The Warriorz successfully chased down 162 and won by seven wickets.

Knock Harleen rescues UPW from tough start In a crucial chase, Harleen came in after UPW lost both Kiran Navgire and Meg Lanning in the seventh over. She added a 73-run stand with Phoebe Litchfield thereafter. Harleen was the aggressor in her innings-defining partnership with Litchfield. They took the Warriorz past 110 within 15 overs. Although Amelia Kerr trapped Litchfield in the 15th over, Harleen completed her half-century off 31 balls.

Information Harleen gets UPW home Harleen continued the momentum, having scored back-to-back boundaries to firmly control the chase. She eventually brought the Warriorz home along with Chloe Tryon. Her 39-ball 64* was laced with 12 fours.

