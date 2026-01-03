25 bullets fired at Delhi property dealer's SUV in Rohini

Police link shooting to notorious gangster abroad

Police found the SUV's windshield riddled with bullet holes and empty cartridges at the scene. They've registered a case of extortion and attempted murder.

The main suspect is Himanshu Bhau—a wanted criminal who is suspected to be operating from the US and is linked to over a dozen murders and extortion cases.

Bhau's gang is now under investigation under strict anti-organized crime laws, as police try to trace both him and the weapon used in this bold attack.