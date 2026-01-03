25 bullets fired at Delhi property dealer's SUV in Rohini
A property dealer's blue Toyota Innova was shot at over two dozen times by three men on bikes outside his home in Rohini, North West Delhi, around 5:23pm on Friday. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The attack came just days after the dealer got threatening WhatsApp calls and voice messages from an international number demanding ₹3 crore.
After the shooting, the caller warned him in a voice message that his family could be next.
Police link shooting to notorious gangster abroad
Police found the SUV's windshield riddled with bullet holes and empty cartridges at the scene. They've registered a case of extortion and attempted murder.
The main suspect is Himanshu Bhau—a wanted criminal who is suspected to be operating from the US and is linked to over a dozen murders and extortion cases.
Bhau's gang is now under investigation under strict anti-organized crime laws, as police try to trace both him and the weapon used in this bold attack.