26 members of Karnataka's Hakki Pikki tribe detained in Ghana
India
Twenty-six people from Karnataka's Hakki Pikki tribe, most from Sadashivapura, were detained in Tumu, Ghana for selling plant-based oils without proper clearance.
Local authorities say the products weren't registered with Ghana's Food and Drugs Authority.
Family members anxious
News of the detentions has family members and relatives in Sadashivapura (near Shivamogga) anxious.
Punith Kumar R., who leads a community group, found out online and has asked a local MP to help get them released.
At least one Hakki Pikki family said it took loans just to fund these trips abroad, showing how tough things are financially—and how risky it can be if rules aren't followed.