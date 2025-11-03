26/11 attacks: Abu Jundal's trial resumes after 7-year pause
After nearly seven years of pause, the Bombay High Court has ordered the trial to resume against Abu Jundal (Zabiuddin Ansari), a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that left 166 people dead.
Jundal is charged with conspiracy, murder, and terrorism for allegedly helping coordinate and guide the attackers during those three harrowing days.
Trial stalled over pending documents
Jundal, who was deported from Saudi Arabia in 2012 and has been in custody since, had requested travel documents he claimed could prove his arrest story.
Authorities pushed back over national security worries, stalling things until now.
With the High Court clearing the way, a special court will pick up where it left off—marking an important step toward justice for one of India's darkest chapters.