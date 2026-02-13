2,661 Indian fishermen repatriated from Pakistan since 2014 (as of Jan 2026)

Fishermen end up in jail after accidentally crossing borders

Many fishermen end up jailed after accidentally crossing borders at sea.

India and Pakistan exchange lists twice every year, on January 1 and July 1, to keep track and push for their return.

Right now, India is urging Pakistan to release prisoners who've finished their sentences and allow checks on others' well-being.

Recent releases show small but important steps toward keeping families together and looking out for those caught in tough situations between the two nations.