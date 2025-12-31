269,000 flyers hit by new DGCA pilot rest rules—here's what changed

November 2025 saw an increase in flight disruptions for Indian travelers—269,000 people faced big delays, cancelations, or were denied boarding. This coincided with the first full month of new DGCA rules aimed at making sure pilots get more rest and don't fly tired. While the move is all about keeping flights safe, it's definitely shaken up travel plans.

What's actually different for pilots? Pilots now get at least 48 hours off each week (up from 36), can only do two late-night landings per week instead of six, and can't count personal leave as official rest anymore.

Overnight shifts are capped at 10 hours. Airlines also have to file regular fatigue reports.

How are airlines—and your flights—affected? Delays dropped a bit compared to last year (156K this year; higher last year), but cancelations exploded—from under 27K to over 112K in just one month.

IndiGo had the most delays and cancelations by far; Air India was next in line.