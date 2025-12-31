Biryani, gold, iPhones—Swiggy's wild NYE orders go viral
Swiggy's New Year's Eve 2025 updates have taken over social media, thanks to some seriously wild ordering trends.
The big highlight? By 7:30pm on December 31, people had already ordered over 2.18 lakh plates of biryani!
Swiggy's real-time posts about record food deliveries and unexpected choices got everyone talking (and sharing).
What else made the night epic?
The fastest chicken biryani delivery happened in just 164 seconds in Nellore.
By late evening, folks had also ordered more than 90,000 burgers and nearly three lakh cakes.
Delivery partners covered a jaw-dropping six million kilometers—basically eight trips to the moon and back!
Not just food: gifts galore
Swiggy Instamart saw its biggest order ever as the most expensive order in Goa. One Mumbai user even sent gold worth ₹1.45 lakh as a gift; another in Bengaluru bought two iPhones for ₹1.8 lakh!
Nearly one in nine NYE orders were gifts for friends or family—over 66 million people sent treats to loved ones this year.