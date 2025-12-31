Biryani, gold, iPhones—Swiggy's wild NYE orders go viral

The fastest chicken biryani delivery happened in just 164 seconds in Nellore. By late evening, folks had also ordered more than 90,000 burgers and nearly three lakh cakes. Delivery partners covered a jaw-dropping six million kilometers—basically eight trips to the moon and back!

Not just food: gifts galore

Swiggy Instamart saw its biggest order ever as the most expensive order in Goa. One Mumbai user even sent gold worth ₹1.45 lakh as a gift; another in Bengaluru bought two iPhones for ₹1.8 lakh!

Nearly one in nine NYE orders were gifts for friends or family—over 66 million people sent treats to loved ones this year.