Bengaluru: NCB busts ₹8cr international khat trafficking ring

How the racket worked:

NCB investigators found that this syndicate operated across 20+ countries, including Ethiopia and Kenya, sending over 550 parcels (2,100kg total) disguised as tea to North America, Europe, and Gulf nations through courier services.

Bengaluru acted as their main storage and distribution hub—bulk shipments were broken down here before being sent out.

The syndicate comprised predominantly foreign nationals, some of whom were residing in India under the guise of student and medical visas, with help from local contacts.

The investigation is still ongoing.