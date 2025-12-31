Next Article
Life sentence for wife, 5 others in software engineer's murder
India
In Jagtial district, a software engineer named Racherla Pawan Kumar (40) was murdered by his wife Krishnaveni and five others back in November 2020.
The group tied him to a chair and set him on fire, reportedly because of ongoing family disputes and claims that Pawan practiced black magic on Krishnaveni's brother.
Six sentenced to life; investigation details
The court gave life sentences and ₹10,000 fines each to Krishnaveni and her five accomplices after finding them guilty of planning and carrying out the murder.
The police pieced together the case with witness statements and other evidence.
One accused died during the trial process.