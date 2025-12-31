Telugu YouTuber Anvesh faces backlash for remarks on Hindu deities

Legal trouble, protests, and subscriber drop

Police have charged Anvesh under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

The controversy led to protests from Hindu groups and BJP workers across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Calls for action against him only grew louder—his channel reportedly lost nearly 300,000 subscribers as old controversial clips resurfaced.

The investigation is ongoing, with more complaints demanding his arrest and a ban on his channel.