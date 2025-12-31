Delhi's India Gate open late for New Year—here's what to know
Planning to ring in 2026 at India Gate or Kartavya Path?
Good news: Delhi Police are keeping these spots open past the usual 9-10pm cut-off on December 31 and January 1, expecting a total crowd of nearly 100,000 over both nights.
But heads up—security will be tight and traffic rules are changing for the celebrations.
Security is getting a major upgrade
Delhi Police aren't taking any chances this year.
Over 2,500 traffic police officers will be out citywide, with SWAT teams and anti-terror units at India Gate.
Expect checkpoints, Prakhar vans, and lots of visible security to keep things safe.
Traffic & parking will be tricky—plan ahead
No vehicles (unless you have a pass) can enter Connaught Place after 7pm on New Year's Eve; similar restrictions apply at Mandi House, Bengali Market, Gole Market, Windsor Place, and Patel Chowk.
Parking is limited near all major celebration spots. Police recommend using public transport so you don't get stuck or towed.