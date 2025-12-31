Delhi's India Gate open late for New Year—here's what to know India Dec 31, 2025

Planning to ring in 2026 at India Gate or Kartavya Path?

Good news: Delhi Police are keeping these spots open past the usual 9-10pm cut-off on December 31 and January 1, expecting a total crowd of nearly 100,000 over both nights.

But heads up—security will be tight and traffic rules are changing for the celebrations.