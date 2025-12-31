Faridabad woman gang-raped after accepting lift, now in ICU
A 25-year-old woman in Faridabad was allegedly gang-raped by two men after she accepted a late-night lift in an Eeco van.
Instead of dropping her home, the men drove toward Gurugram, assaulted her for hours inside the vehicle, and then threw her out near Raja Chowk at high speed.
She was found with serious injuries and rushed to the hospital.
Survivor recovering; police arrest accused
The survivor's condition is serious but out of danger for now in the ICU of a private hospital in Faridabad, with her formal statement pending.
Police have arrested both accused—one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Madhya Pradesh—and recovered the van used in the crime.
Their names are being withheld for legal reasons until court proceedings begin.
An FIR has been filed based on her family's complaint, and investigations are ongoing.