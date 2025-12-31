Faridabad woman gang-raped after accepting lift, now in ICU

Survivor recovering; police arrest accused

The survivor's condition is serious but out of danger for now in the ICU of a private hospital in Faridabad, with her formal statement pending.

Police have arrested both accused—one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Madhya Pradesh—and recovered the van used in the crime.

Their names are being withheld for legal reasons until court proceedings begin.

An FIR has been filed based on her family's complaint, and investigations are ongoing.