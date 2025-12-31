Next Article
Delhi tops list of most polluted megacities in 2025
India
Delhi has been ranked the most polluted megacity in India for 2025, according to a new CREA report.
The city's PM2.5 levels hit an annual average of 96 ug/m3—more than double Kolkata's and nearly triple Mumbai's—far above both national and global safety standards.
Where is all this pollution coming from?
About 35% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution comes from within the city, with vehicles leading at 46% of local emissions, followed by industries and households.
The rest—65%—drifts in from other NCR districts and beyond.
What does this mean for daily life?
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) remained concerning throughout the year, and there wasn't a single "Good" air day all year.
Most days were labeled "Poor," "Unhealthy," or even worse—a tough reality for anyone living or studying in the city.