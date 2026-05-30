Severe weather kills 28 across UP, Bengal, Bihar, MP

Severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, have wreaked havoc across northern India. The states of Uttar Pradesh , West Bengal , Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh have been the worst hit. At least 28 people have died in the last 48 hours due to lightning strikes and wall collapses. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for more severe weather in these regions.

State impact Family of 4 wiped out in Kaushambi district Uttar Pradesh has been the worst-affected state, with 11 deaths across three districts. In Hamirpur district, six people died when an under-construction bridge collapsed during a storm. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia for the families of those killed and ₹50,000 for those injured in this incident.

Family loss Deaths and damages in other districts In Kaushambi district, a family of four was killed when a tree fell on their mud house during the storm. The deceased include Maya Devi and her three children. In Jalaun district, two people died due to storm-related incidents, while 23 animals were killed and 45 houses were partially damaged.

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State impact Lightning kills several people in West Bengal West Bengal was also badly hit by the severe weather. At least seven people died due to lightning strikes, and wall collapses across multiple districts, including Kolkata and Howrah. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced ₹4 lakh compensation to each of the next of kin of those killed in these incidents.

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