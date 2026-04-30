28-year-old Monika of Bijnor dies by suicide after online harassment
India
A 28-year-old woman named Monika from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide after being relentlessly harassed online.
Strangers pretending to be police officers threatened her with fake accusations, leaving her feeling trapped and scared enough to believe she was under a false digital arrest.
Investigators probe WhatsApp evidence after threats
After Monika's death, her family found threatening WhatsApp messages on her phone. Worryingly, the threats kept coming even after she was gone, now targeting her loved ones.
Her husband has filed a police complaint, and investigators are focusing on the digital evidence and Monika's note as they work to bring those responsible to justice.