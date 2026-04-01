Mohamed Salah could return for Liverpool before season end

Liverpool FC have confirmed that Mohamed Salah is likely to return before the end of the current season. The 33-year-old forward suffered a "minor" muscle injury during Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday. He was substituted just before the hour mark after appearing to clutch his leg in discomfort. However, now the latest update on Salah comes as a massive boost for the Reds and their fans.

Career transition Salah took his time to bid Anfield farewell As he left the field against Palace, Salah took his time to bid farewell to the Anfield crowd, looking visibly emotional. The Egyptian international had announced last month that he had agreed with Liverpool to end his nine-year stay at the club. The final match against Brentford at Anfield was seen as a fitting occasion for him to conclude his time there.

Injury confirmation Liverpool provide update on Salah's injury Liverpool FC confirmed that Salah's substitution during the second half of last Saturday's Premier League win over Crystal Palace was due to a minor muscle injury. The club also noted that the issue which led to his withdrawal has now been confirmed as such. However, no specific timeline for his return has been provided yet.

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International impact Egypt's World Cup campaign bolstered by Salah's potential return The news of Salah's potential return is a major boost for Egypt ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. The forward had suffered an injury scare before the last time his country qualified for the tournament in 2018 but still managed to play at less than 100% capacity. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk expressed confidence that Salah will get the send-off he deserves, even if he has played his last match for the club.

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