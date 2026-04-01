Hardik Pandya reflects on MI's defeat against high-flying SRH: Details

Mumbai Indians (MI) are having a disastrous season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. In their latest match, they posted their highest-ever first-innings total but still lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after the visitors hunted down a target of 244 with eight balls remaining at the Wankhede Stadium. Skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the match as MI went down against a high-flying SRH outfit.

Strategic shift Hardik Pandya opts to bat 1st at Wankhede MI captain Pandya made an unusual call by opting to bat first, a strategy that had not been employed in the last 21 IPL matches at Wankhede Stadium. Normally, teams prefer chasing because dew makes batting easier in the second innings. However, Hardik felt this wasn't the case on Wednesday night as SRH chased down MI's target of 244 with eight balls remaining.

Team confidence 'I'll back my bowlers to stop it' "I don't think dew played much of a role, just that they [SRH] played some good shots," he said in his post-match interview. "We bowled some bad balls, they got [off] to a flier. I think we did pull it back, but it was not enough." Pandya felt MI should have been able to defend their total. "I think 244, I think I'll back my bowlers to stop it, but yeah, some other day. Today we could not execute."

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Season challenges It's been that kind of season, says Pandya MI dropped a few chances during SRH's powerplay besides the side also failed to spot an edge off Travis Head's bat that they could have reviewed. "It's been that kind of season," Pandya said. "When you get a couple of chances, you grab them, that's when luck and momentum changes. If you don't, it kind of hurts you, but it's still fine, all the boys tried really well. They gave everything, [it] did not [work] out."

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Views Pandya feels MI have underachieved this season MI have tried several bowling combination through the season and used several players to find a balance. "I think this season we don't have much option," he said. "We really need to see what we can do [differently]. I won't put my bowlers under the bus. I think as an overall unit, we have not been able to do what exactly Mumbai Indians stands for."