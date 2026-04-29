MI's Ryan Rickelton slams his maiden century in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Ryan Rickelton has hit a superb century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. The southpaw handed MI a strong start alongside Will Jacks. The pair added 93 runs for the 1st wicket. Rickelton was also part of a 55-run stand alongside Naman Dhir for the 3rd wicket. Here's more.
Knock
A defiant knock from Rickelton's blade
Rickelton started watchfully before greeting Praful Hinge with a six in the 2nd over. He then attacked Pat Cummins and hammered Sakib Hussain. MI managed 78 runs in the powerplay with Jacks playing freely as well. After Jacks' dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav came in and perished quickly. Rickelton and Dhir then built the innings once again. In the 15th over, Rickelton completed his ton.
Fastest
Fastest IPL hundred by a MI batter
Rickelton completed his century off 44 balls in the 15th over. As per Cricbuzz, he now owns the fastest century for MI (by balls). Fastest hundreds for MI (by balls taken): 44 - Ryan Rickelton vs SRH, Wankhede, 2026 45 - Sanath Jayasuriya vs CSK, Wankhede, 2008 45 - Tilak Varma vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2026
Do you know?
9th MI batter to smash an IPL hundred
Rickelton is now the 9th MI batter to smash an IPL hundred. He joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Rohit Sharma (2), Lendl Simmons, Suryakumar Yadav (2), Cameron Green, Quinton de Kock, and Tilak Varma.