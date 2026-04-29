MI's Ryan Rickelton slams his maiden century in IPL: Stats

Knock

A defiant knock from Rickelton's blade

Rickelton started watchfully before greeting Praful Hinge with a six in the 2nd over. He then attacked Pat Cummins and hammered Sakib Hussain. MI managed 78 runs in the powerplay with Jacks playing freely as well. After Jacks' dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav came in and perished quickly. Rickelton and Dhir then built the innings once again. In the 15th over, Rickelton completed his ton.