Heinrich Klaasen smashes his 4th half-century of IPL 2026: Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chased down a mammoth target of 244 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI) with eight balls to spare and six wickets in hand. This was their fifth consecutive victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, taking them to third place on the points table. The match witnessed explosive innings from Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, who scored half-centuries each. Klaasen has been in fine form this season and he made things count.

Summary Klaasen powers SRH past MI Abhishek Sharma and Head went berserk in the powerplay, scoring 92 runs. Head managed a 19-ball 48 whereas Abhishek scored a 17-ball 36. The massacre continued after the PP overs as Head completed a 20-ball fifty with a six. In the 9th over, SRH lost two wickets before Hardik Pandya dismissed Head in the 10th over. Thereafter, Klaasen took over and remained unbeaten on 65. His 80-run stand with Nitish Reddy helped SRH before Salil Arora walked in and slammed a 10-ball 30*.

Numbers Klaasen slams his 11th fifty in IPL Klaasen's unbeaten 65 off 30 balls had 7 fours and 4 sixes. He struck at 216.67. He is this season's 2nd-highest scorer after Abhishek with a tally of 414 runs at 59.14. Klaasen registered his 4th half-century of the season. His strike rate is 157.41. For the 4th successive season, Klaasen has scored 400-plus runs in the IPL for SRH. Overall in the IPL, Klaasen has scored 1,894 runs from 58 matches at 43.04. He clocked his 11th fifty (100s: 2).

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