IPL 2026, SRH breach MI's 244-run target at Wankhede: Stats

Mumbai Indians (MI) posted a mammoth total of 243/5 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. MI's innings was powered by Ryan Rickelton's explosive century and his opening partnership with Will Jacks. However, SRH were helped by a whirlwind opening stand of 129 between Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. The in-form Heinrich Klaasen then added an 80-run stand alongside Nitish Reddy as SRH won.

MI innings Summary of MI's innings Rickelton started watchfully before greeting Praful Hinge with a six in the 2nd over. He then attacked Pat Cummins and hammered Sakib Hussain. MI managed 78 runs in the powerplay. After Jacks' dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav came in and perished quickly. Rickelton and Naman Dhir recovered MI's innings with a fifty-plus stand. In the 15th over, Rickelton completed his ton. Alongside Hardik Pandya, he added another fifty-plus stand. Rickelton ended up scoring 123* as MI managed 243/5.

SRH bowlers How did the SRH bowlers fare? Pat Cummins went wicketless for SRH. He managed 0/39 from 4 overs. Praful Hinge claimed 2/54 from his 4 overs. He was the pick of the SRH bowlers. Eshan Malinga was solid and ended up with 1/29 from 4 overs. Harsh Dubey bowled three overs and was costly. He went wicketless and conceded 50 runs. Sakib Hussain picked 1/39 from three overs whereas Reddy bowled 2 overs and managed 1/31.

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Do you know? 3rd-highest score for MI in IPL history The score of 243/5 is now the 3rd-highest score for MI in IPL history. This was also their 2nd-highest score against SRH after 246/4 in IPL 2024. Their highest score remains 247/9 versus Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

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Information Jacks shines for MI with a breezy 46 Jacks shone for MI with a breezy 46 off 22 balls. He slammed five fours and three sixes. With this knock, Jacks surpassed 500 runs in the IPL. He owns 509 runs from 22 matches at 28.27. His strike rate is 156.61.

Rickelton Rickelton slams his maiden IPL ton, surpasses 4,500 T20 runs Rickelton's unbeaten 123 was laced with 10 fours and 8 sixes. He consumed 55 balls (SR: 223.64). With this knock, Rickelton raced to 648 runs from 20 IPL matches at 36. In addition to a ton, he owns 4 fifties. Overall in T20s, Rickelton surpassed 4,500 runs (4,510) from 161 matches (154 innings) at 32-plus. He smashed his 4th century (50s: 27).

Fastest Fastest IPL hundred by a MI batter Rickelton completed his century off 44 balls in the 15th over. As per Cricbuzz, the Proteas batter now owns the fastest century for MI (by balls). Fastest hundreds for MI (by balls taken): 44 - Ryan Rickelton vs SRH, Wankhede, 2026 45 - Sanath Jayasuriya vs CSK, Wankhede, 2008 45 - Tilak Varma vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2026

Feats Rickelton attains these feats with hundred for MI Rickelton is now the 9th MI batter to smash an IPL hundred. He joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Rohit Sharma (2), Lendl Simmons, Suryakumar Yadav (2), Cameron Green, Quinton de Kock, and Tilak Varma. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rickelton became the 13th batter to slam an IPL hundred against SRH. Meanwhile, he is the 3rd MI batter with a century against SRH. Rickelton's 123* is now the highest individual score for MI. He bettered Sanath Jayasuriya's record (114*).

Information Pandya chips in with a brisk 31 MI skipper Pandya chipped in with a brisk 31 from 15 balls. He slammed two fours and two sixes (SR: 206.67). In 159 IPL matches (147 innings), Pandya owns 2,877 runs at 28.93. In IPL 2026, he has amassed 128 runs from 7 matches.

Chase SRH master the chase Abhishek and Head went berserk in the powerplay, scoring 92 runs. Head managed a 19-ball 48 whereas Abhishek scored a 17-ball 36. The massacre continued after the PP overs as Head completed a 20-ball fifty with a six. In the 9th over, SRH lost two wickets before Pandya dismissed Head in the 10th over. Thereafter, Klaasen took over and remained unbeaten on 65. His 80-run stand with Reddy helped SRH before Salil Arora walked in and slammed a 10-ball 30*.

Information Abhishek shines with a 45-run knock Abhishek shone with a 45-run knock off 24 balls. He hit three sixes and four fours. In 9 matches this season, Abhishek owns 425 runs and is the Orange Cap holder. He averages 53.12 (SR: 209.35). From 86 IPL games, he has scored 2,241 runs at 29.88.

Kishan Ishan Kishan records his 18th duck in T20s After Abhishek's dismissal, Ishan Kishan came in and was out for a golden duck with Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar picking his wicket. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan owns 18 ducks in T20s from 238 matches (229 innings). He has scored 6,631 runs at around 31. His strike rate is 144-plus. As many as 11 of his 18 T20 ducks have come in the IPL from 128 matches (121 innings). He owns 3,310 IPL runs at 29.55. This was Kishan's maiden IPL duck against his former side MI.

Head 9th IPL fifty for Head Head's 30-ball 76 had 8 sixes and four fours. With this knock, he raced to 1,408 runs from 47 IPL games at 33.52. He registered his 9th IPL fifty (100s: 1). In the ongoing season, Head owns 262 runs from 9 matches at 29.11. He clocked his maiden fifty. He owns a strike rate of 163.75 in IPL 2026. Head surpassed 4,800 runs in T20s (4,814) from 183 matches (177 innings) at an average of around 30. This was his 28th fifty in T20s (100s: 2).

Record stand 6th century-plus stand for SRH's opening duo Abhishek and Head, who added 129 runs inside 9 overs, registered their 6th century-plus stand in the competition. It's the joint-best tally, as per Cricbuzz. Most century stands for the opening wicket in the IPL: 6 - Abhishek Sharma & Travis Head 6 - David Warner & Shikhar Dhawan 5 - David Warner & Jonny Bairstow 5 - Faf du Plessis & Virat Kohli 5 - Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan

Klaasen 4th half-century of the season for Klaasen Klaasen's unbeaten 65 off 30 balls had 7 fours and 4 sixes. He struck at 216.67. He is this season's 2nd-highest scorer after Abhishek with a tally of 414 runs at 59.14. Klaasen registered his 4th half-century of the season. His strike rate is 157.41. For the 4th successive season, Klaasen has scored 400-plus runs in the IPL for SRH. Overall in the IPL, Klaasen has scored 1,894 runs from 58 matches at 43.04. He clocked his 11th fifty (100s: 2).

Do you know? 41st T20 fifty from Klaasen's blade From 285 T20 matches (262 innings), Klaasen has amassed 6,600 runs at 32.19. He struck his 41st T20 fifty (100s: 3). Klaasen owns a strike rate of 150.30 and has smoked 359 sixes.

MI Summary of the MI bowlers Trent Boult bowled 4 overs and managed 1/41. Jasprit Bumrah had a poor day at office. His 4 overs went for 54 runs as he remained wicketless. Jacks was tried for one over and he conceded 19 runs. Ghazanfar picked 2/51 from his 4 overs. Ashwani Kumar bowled 2 overs and clocked 0/41. Skipper Pandya bowled 3.4 and overs and managed 1/39.

Table 5th successive win for SRH this season: Points table This was the 5th successive win for SRH this season. From 9 matches, they own six wins and three defeats. SRH are placed 3rd in the 10-team standings with 12 points. They are above Rajasthan Royals on NRR. On the other hand, MI remain 9th. From 8 games, they have six defeats (W2).