Ishan Kishan records his 18th duck in T20s: Key stats
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan faltered with the bat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. The match in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium witnessed Kishan fall for a score of 0. He was out for a golden duck with Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar picking his wicket. Here are further details and stats.
Information
Ghazanfar gets Kishan's wicket
SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head put on 129 runs in quick time. The 4th ball of the 9th over saw Abhishek get dismissed as Kishan walked in. And the southpaw perished first ball. Kishan was cramped for room on the cut.
Stats
11 of his 18 T20 ducks have come in IPL
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan now owns 18 ducks in T20s from 238 matches (229 innings). He owns 6,631 runs at around 31. His strike rate is 144-plus. As many as 11 of his 18 T20 ducks have come in the IPL from 128 matches (121 innings). He owns 3,310 IPL runs at 29.55. This was Kishan's maiden IPL duck against his former side MI.
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2nd duck for Kishan this season
This was Kishan's 2nd duck of the season. Before this, he was out for a golden duck against Chennai Super Kings in Match 27. Pacer Mukesh Choudhary ended up picking up Kishan's wicket.