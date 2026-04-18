Ishan Kishan records his 17th duck in T20s: Key stats

An unlikely ball fetched Kishan's wicket. An ordinary ball saw Kishan accept the gift and he went real hard. However, he lost his shape totally on the shot and the ball went high to mid-off. SRH were 75/2 after six overs with Kishan's wicket.

Stats

10 of Kishan's 17 T20 ducks have come in IPL

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan now owns 17 ducks in T20s from 235 matches (226 innings). He owns 6,532 runs at 30.95. His strike rate is 143.33. As many as 10 of his 17 T20 ducks have come in the IPL from 125 matches (118 innings). He owns 3,211 IPL runs. Versus CSK, he clocked his 2nd IPL duck from 13 appearances.