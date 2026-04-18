Ishan Kishan records his 17th duck in T20s: Key stats
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad's stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan faltered with the bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. The match in Hyderabad witnessed Kishan fall for a score of 0. He was out for a golden duck with pacer Mukesh Choudhary picking his wicket. Here are further details and stats.
Information
Kishan falls prey against an ordinary ball
An unlikely ball fetched Kishan's wicket. An ordinary ball saw Kishan accept the gift and he went real hard. However, he lost his shape totally on the shot and the ball went high to mid-off. SRH were 75/2 after six overs with Kishan's wicket.
Stats
10 of Kishan's 17 T20 ducks have come in IPL
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan now owns 17 ducks in T20s from 235 matches (226 innings). He owns 6,532 runs at 30.95. His strike rate is 143.33. As many as 10 of his 17 T20 ducks have come in the IPL from 125 matches (118 innings). He owns 3,211 IPL runs. Versus CSK, he clocked his 2nd IPL duck from 13 appearances.