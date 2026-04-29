Travis Head hammers his maiden fifty of IPL 2026: Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head hit a fine half-century (76) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. The match being held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai witnessed Head and Abhishek Sharma add a fiery 129-run opening stand after MI scored 243/5. MI hit back and reduced SRH to 133/3, dismissing Head too.

Knock An aggressive opening stand and valiant knock Abhishek and Head went berserk in the powerplay, scoring 92 runs. Head managed a 19-ball 48 whereas Abhishek scored a 17-ball 36. The massacre continued after the PP overs as Head completed a 20-ball fifty with a six. In the 9th over, SRH lost two wickets before Hardik Pandya dismissed Head in the 10th over. It was a brilliant effort from Head.

Stats 9th IPL fifty for Head Head's 30-ball 76 had 8 sixes and four fours. With this knock, he has raced to 1,408 runs from 47 IPL games at 33.52. He registered his 9th IPL fifty (100s: 1). In the ongoing season, Head owns 262 runs from 9 matches at 29.11. He clocked his maiden fifty. He owns a strike rate of 163.75 in IPL 2026.

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Information 28th T20 fifty from Head's blade As per ESPNcricinfo, Head went on to surpass 4,800 runs in T20s. He has amassed 4,814 runs from 183 matches (177 innings) at an average of around 30. This was his 28th fifty in T20s (100s: 2).

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