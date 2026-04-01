PSG's Achraf Hakimi sidelined for weeks with hamstring injury: Details

Hakimi played the full 90 minutes in the first leg of PSG's semi-final tie against Bayern Munich , assisting Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in their 5-4 win. However, he was replaced at half-time during PSG's 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over Angers last weekend. Despite returning to the starting line-up for the match against Bayern, he pulled up clutching his hamstring toward the end of this game.

Future implications

Concerns over Hakimi's fitness for World Cup

The injury has also raised concerns over Hakimi's fitness for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in six weeks. The Moroccan international was a key player for Luis Enrique's PSG last season and scored the opener in their 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final. He also played every match for Morocco during their historic semi-final run at the 2022 World Cup.