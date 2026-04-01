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Home / News / Sports News / PSG's Achraf Hakimi sidelined for weeks with hamstring injury: Details
PSG's Achraf Hakimi sidelined for weeks with hamstring injury: Details
Hakimi will miss the 2nd leg against Bayern (Image Source: X/@PSG_English)

PSG's Achraf Hakimi sidelined for weeks with hamstring injury: Details

By Rajdeep Saha
Apr 30, 2026
01:27 am
What's the story

Achraf Hakimi, the star full-back for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has been ruled out for the "next few weeks" due to an injury he sustained during his team's thrilling victory over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. PSG announced that Hakimi suffered a right thigh injury during Tuesday's match against Bayern and will be undergoing treatment for several weeks. He will miss next week's 2nd leg clash against Bayern Munich.

Player performance

Hakimi's thigh injury details

Hakimi played the full 90 minutes in the first leg of PSG's semi-final tie against Bayern Munich, assisting Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in their 5-4 win. However, he was replaced at half-time during PSG's 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over Angers last weekend. Despite returning to the starting line-up for the match against Bayern, he pulled up clutching his hamstring toward the end of this game.

Future implications

Concerns over Hakimi's fitness for World Cup

The injury has also raised concerns over Hakimi's fitness for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in six weeks. The Moroccan international was a key player for Luis Enrique's PSG last season and scored the opener in their 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final. He also played every match for Morocco during their historic semi-final run at the 2022 World Cup.

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