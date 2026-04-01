PSG's Achraf Hakimi sidelined for weeks with hamstring injury: Details
What's the story
Achraf Hakimi, the star full-back for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has been ruled out for the "next few weeks" due to an injury he sustained during his team's thrilling victory over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. PSG announced that Hakimi suffered a right thigh injury during Tuesday's match against Bayern and will be undergoing treatment for several weeks. He will miss next week's 2nd leg clash against Bayern Munich.
Player performance
Hakimi's thigh injury details
Hakimi played the full 90 minutes in the first leg of PSG's semi-final tie against Bayern Munich, assisting Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in their 5-4 win. However, he was replaced at half-time during PSG's 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over Angers last weekend. Despite returning to the starting line-up for the match against Bayern, he pulled up clutching his hamstring toward the end of this game.
Future implications
Concerns over Hakimi's fitness for World Cup
The injury has also raised concerns over Hakimi's fitness for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in six weeks. The Moroccan international was a key player for Luis Enrique's PSG last season and scored the opener in their 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final. He also played every match for Morocco during their historic semi-final run at the 2022 World Cup.
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The medical point from @Aspetar after #PSGFCB.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 29, 2026
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