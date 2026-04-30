Champions League: Arsenal and Atletico Madrid play out 1-1 draw

Arsenal 's quest for a second-ever Champions League final appearance was dealt a blow as they drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their semi-final. The match, played at the Metropolitano Stadium, saw Viktor Gyokeres put Arsenal ahead from the spot after he was fouled by David Hancko. However, Julian Alvarez equalized for Atletico with another penalty after Ben White was penalized for handball following a VAR check.

Controversy Controversial scenes in the 2nd half The match took a controversial turn in the 78th minute when referee Danny Makkelie awarded a third penalty of the game after Eberechi Eze went down following a challenge by Hancko. However, after consulting VAR, he was sent to the monitor and the decision was reversed. Despite the penalty controversy, Arsenal controlled the first half of the match and then ended the 2nd half as the better side.

Match dynamics Key details of the contest Gyokeres showcased his calmness as Arsenal went ahead in the 44th minute. The first half was pretty comfortable for Mikel Arteta's men. However, Atletico came out strong in the second half with Alvarez sending a free-kick just wide and Antoine Griezmann hitting the crossbar. Moments later, Alvarez scored to equalize for the home side. Ademola Lookman then missed a clear chance from inside the box. Arsenal continued to push for a late winner, with substitute Cristhian Mosquera forcing a save from Jan Oblak.

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Information Gyokeres races to 19 goals for Arsenal this season Gyokeres has raced to 19 goals for Arsenal this season. The star striker has made 49 appeaerances for the club in his debut season since joining from Sporting. In 11 Champions League matches this season, he has scored 5 goals (A2).

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Do you know? Alvarez attains this Champions League record Alvarez is now the quickest Argentinian to 25 Champions League goals (by matches). Alvarez attained the mark in his 41st appearance. He broke the record by Lionel Messi (42 matches). Sergio Aguero is next (48 matches).

Stats Arsenal post these unique feats As per Opta, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice had the most touches (99) and completed the most passes (83) of any player in this week's Champions League semi-final games. Arsenal have matched their longest ever unbeaten run in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, going 13 consecutive games without defeat for the second time. They did so previously between March 2005 and April 2006 (13).