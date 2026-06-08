3 Air India aircraft at Delhi airport damaged amid rain
What's the story
Three narrowbody Air India aircraft were damaged at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday. The incident occurred when ground support equipment collided with the parked planes due to sudden strong winds and heavy rain. The collision took place around 4:40pm near Terminal 2, where a step ladder and trestles belonging to Air India and IndiGo moved from their positions due to inclement weather.
Damage assessment
3 aircraft immediately grounded for inspection
All three affected Air India A320 aircraft were immediately grounded for inspection and repairs after the collision. While two of the planes are expected to return to service within days, one aircraft suffered substantial damage and may remain grounded longer. PTI sources said the incident also impacted aircraft from other operators due to the hostile weather conditions.
Twitter Post
Video shows strong wind
Alert Airport ground handling staffs averted damage to parked Aircraft and vehicles by securing a moving Passenger stair due to sudden storm at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport, (DEL), India today.— FL360aero (@fl360aero) June 7, 2026
In another incident today, three parked Air India aircraft hit by ground… pic.twitter.com/71ivfQ51SU
Lack of warning
No weather warning issued before storm
The airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), said no weather warning was issued by Air Traffic Control before the storm. Such warnings are crucial as they allow airlines and ground handlers to secure equipment on the tarmac. The incident comes months after another mishap at IGIA where an Air India Airbus A350 ingested an unsecured baggage container while taxiing in dense fog.