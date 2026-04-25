3 dead as fresh Naga-Kuki gunfights erupt in Manipur's Ukhrul

Three people were killed and five others injured in fresh clashes between rival Naga and Kuki armed groups in Manipur 's Ukhrul district on Friday morning. The deceased include one Tangkhul Naga and two Kuki-Zos, The Times of India reported. The violence comes amid rising tensions between the two communities, which have a long history of conflict.

Incident report 1 Tangkhul Naga, 2 Kuki-Zo men among dead The deceased Tangkhul Naga was identified as Horshokmi Jamang, a 29-year-old member of the Naga village guards. He was reportedly killed by Kuki militants in an ambush near Sinakeithei village. The two Kuki-Zo victims were identified as Paominlun Haolai and Letlal Sitlhou. Their bodies were found near Mullam village by security forces.

Blame game TNL denies allegations of attacking Mullam village The Kuki Inpi Manipur alleged that Tangkhul militants attacked Mullam village, killing two Kuki volunteers and burning 17 houses. The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) denied these allegations, saying Jamang was on patrol when ambushed by Kuki insurgents under a suspension of operations agreement. The Mulam Village Authority called the attack a serious escalation amid recent violence.

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Unverified claims NSCN (Aleng Group) claims to have killed 5 KNA-B militants Separately, the NSCN (Aleng Group) claimed to have killed five cadres of Myanmar's Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) in Kamjong district. The group alleged these militants had entered India to attack local villages. A video of five blindfolded men has been circulating on social media, but there is no official confirmation of this claim.

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