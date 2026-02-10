Delhi 'baba' under radar after 3 found dead inside car 

The Delhi Police are investigating the mysterious deaths of three people found inside a parked car on the Peeragarhi flyover. The victims have been identified as Randhir (76), Shiv Naresh (47), and Laxmi (40). Their bodies were discovered around 3:50pm on Sunday after passing motorists alerted authorities about a white Tata Tigor parked in the service lane.

Investigation progress They met a man called 'baba' or 'tantrik' Investigators revealed that CCTV footage shows the three leaving Peeragarhi via Ring Road to northeast Delhi around 10:30am on Sunday. They had met a man called "baba" or "tantrik" before returning to Peeragarhi by around 3:00pm. "They met a baba the morning before the incident. We are not sure if he sat in their car. He was not around the crime scene," said an officer. The practitioner has since been detained from northeast Delhi and is being interrogated.

Cause of death Vomit stains found on 2 bodies The initial investigation revealed no visible injuries or signs of struggle on the bodies. Vomit stains were found on Naresh and Laxmi's faces. Three liquor bottles and used disposable glasses were recovered from the vehicle. A plastic bottle with suspected traces of poison was also found inside the car. According to an officer involved in the case, the physicians' preliminary evaluation revealed that the victims died after "ingesting poison."

Advertisement

Victims Looking into allegations of extortion and blackmail However, there are still some significant unanswered questions regarding the order of events and the cause of the deaths. According to investigators, no one else was observed approaching the car during the roughly five hours that it was parked there. "We are still investigating a suicide as well as a foul play angle. We are not sure what happened," an officer said. Another added, "We are also looking into allegations of extortion and blackmail."

Advertisement