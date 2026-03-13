3 Indian seafarers killed in ongoing Gulf crisis: Centre 

Three Indian seafarers have been killed and one is missing after a series of maritime incidents involving foreign-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Friday. Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the ministry, said that out of 78 Indian seafarers involved in these incidents, 70 are safe, while four others are injured but stable.

Vessel status Status of Indian vessels in Persian Gulf Sinha also said that the number of Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf hasn't changed. There are 28 such vessels, with 24 on the west side of the Strait of Hormuz and four on the east. These vessels carry a total of 778 Indian seafarers. "All Indian vessels and crew thereon are being actively monitored for their safety and security," he added.

Ongoing tensions Maritime incidents come amid rising tensions in West Asia The maritime incidents come amid rising tensions in West Asia after joint US-Israeli military operations that killed Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28. In retaliation, Iran has targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been in regular touch with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi over shipping safety and India's energy security.

Advertisement