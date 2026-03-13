3 Indian seafarers killed in ongoing Gulf crisis: Centre
What's the story
Three Indian seafarers have been killed and one is missing after a series of maritime incidents involving foreign-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Friday. Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the ministry, said that out of 78 Indian seafarers involved in these incidents, 70 are safe, while four others are injured but stable.
Vessel status
Status of Indian vessels in Persian Gulf
Sinha also said that the number of Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf hasn't changed. There are 28 such vessels, with 24 on the west side of the Strait of Hormuz and four on the east. These vessels carry a total of 778 Indian seafarers. "All Indian vessels and crew thereon are being actively monitored for their safety and security," he added.
Ongoing tensions
Maritime incidents come amid rising tensions in West Asia
The maritime incidents come amid rising tensions in West Asia after joint US-Israeli military operations that killed Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28. In retaliation, Iran has targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been in regular touch with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi over shipping safety and India's energy security.
Evacuation efforts
India assisting citizens stranded in Iran
The MEA has also confirmed that around 9,000 Indian nationals are currently in Iran and are being assisted. Some Indians have returned home, while others have been moved to safer places within the country. The government is also helping those who want to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia for onward commercial flights.