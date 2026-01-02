Next Article
3 Indians rescued from Myanmar job scam, brought back home
India
Three Indians who got trapped by a fake job offer in Myanmar are finally back home, thanks to help from the Indian Embassy and Myanmar authorities.
They were caught up in the Myawaddy scam centers, which have been linked to numerous job scams targeting foreign nationals.
Embassy steps up against job scams
The Indian Embassy in Yangon has been working hard since July 2024 to bring scammed citizens home, helping 1,757 people so far.
They've also warned everyone to be extra careful with suspicious job offers.
Across Southeast Asia, over 6,700 Indians have been rescued from similar scams to date—so far, it's smart to double-check before saying yes to any overseas gig.