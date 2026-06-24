3 killed, several trapped after under-construction warehouse collapses in Kolkata

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Victims crying for help from under debris

Eyewitnesses reported hearing trapped victims crying for help from under the debris. "Construction activities were taking place on the ground floor while the RCC structure for the first and second floors had been completed. The entire structure has come crashing down," an eyewitness told PTI. A fire department official said that substandard materials may have been used in construction, leading to the collapse during casting work on the roof.