3 killed, several trapped after under-construction warehouse collapses in Kolkata
What's the story
Three people were killed after an under-construction warehouse in Kolkata's Taratala area collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place around 1:30pm near Brace Bridge railway station at a godown of Octavius Tea & Industries. Local residents estimated that between 25 and 30 people were inside the structure when it collapsed.
Twitter Post
Visuals from site
#WATCH | West Bengal | An under construction godown shed collapsed in Taratala. More details awaited— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026
(Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/gi9gVd0KZN
Collapse details
Victims crying for help from under debris
Eyewitnesses reported hearing trapped victims crying for help from under the debris. "Construction activities were taking place on the ground floor while the RCC structure for the first and second floors had been completed. The entire structure has come crashing down," an eyewitness told PTI. A fire department official said that substandard materials may have been used in construction, leading to the collapse during casting work on the roof.
Rescue efforts
Army joins rescue operations
Gas cutters are being used to cut through iron and concrete as rescue workers try to reach trapped victims by vertical drilling. So far, 10 people have been rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Residents and workers say the three-story iron-and-cement structure had been under construction for about a year and was currently undergoing renovation work. The structure reportedly collapsed from the third story to the ground.