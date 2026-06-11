3 Indian sailors missing after US attacked vessel confirmed dead

US

US said crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions

The United States Central Command said it targeted the Palau-flagged oil tanker Settebello in the Gulf of Oman, claiming it breached a blockade by trying to transport oil from Iran. Centcom said an aircraft fired "precision munitions" into the engine room of the Palau-flagged Settebello "after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces." The Indian government has since summoned Jason Meeks, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Delhi, to lodge a protest.