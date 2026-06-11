3 Indian sailors missing after US attacked vessel confirmed dead
What's the story
The three Indian sailors who were reported to be missing after a Palau-flagged vessel, the Settebello, was attacked off Oman's coast on Tuesday evening have been confirmed dead. The ship was carrying 24 Indian sailors. Confirming their deaths, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, tweeted, "It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the...MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered."
Twitter Post
'I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation'
It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified.— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 11, 2026
This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The…
US
US said crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions
The United States Central Command said it targeted the Palau-flagged oil tanker Settebello in the Gulf of Oman, claiming it breached a blockade by trying to transport oil from Iran. Centcom said an aircraft fired "precision munitions" into the engine room of the Palau-flagged Settebello "after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces." The Indian government has since summoned Jason Meeks, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Delhi, to lodge a protest.
Blockade impact
US's maritime blockade on Iran
The United States has imposed a blockade on Iran's ports after Tehran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil and gas supplies. Since April 13, US forces have disabled eight vessels and redirected 134 others under this blockade. The Settebello incident comes days after another Palau-flagged tanker Marivex was attacked for non-compliance with US instructions.