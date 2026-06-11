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3 Indian sailors missing after US attacked vessel confirmed dead
The ship was carrying 24 Indian sailors

3 Indian sailors missing after US attacked vessel confirmed dead

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 11, 2026
12:32 pm
What's the story

The three Indian sailors who were reported to be missing after a Palau-flagged vessel, the Settebello, was attacked off Oman's coast on Tuesday evening have been confirmed dead. The ship was carrying 24 Indian sailors. Confirming their deaths, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, tweeted, "It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the...MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered."

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'I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation'

US

US said crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions 

The United States Central Command said it targeted the Palau-flagged oil tanker Settebello in the Gulf of Oman, claiming it breached a blockade by trying to transport oil from Iran. Centcom said an aircraft fired "precision munitions" into the engine room of the Palau-flagged Settebello "after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces." The Indian government has since summoned Jason Meeks, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Delhi, to lodge a protest.

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Blockade impact

US's maritime blockade on Iran

The United States has imposed a blockade on Iran's ports after Tehran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil and gas supplies. Since April 13, US forces have disabled eight vessels and redirected 134 others under this blockade. The Settebello incident comes days after another Palau-flagged tanker Marivex was attacked for non-compliance with US instructions.

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