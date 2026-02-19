3-month-pregnant woman murdered by ex-husband in Hyderabad
On Wednesday, Hyderabad tech professional Devarakonda Mahesh allegedly murdered his ex-wife Sunitha (29), who was three months pregnant and working from home.
He entered her Vanasthalipuram apartment with knives and a chainsaw, locked the room from inside, and stabbed her multiple times after an argument.
Family members heard her screams and found Sunitha in a pool of blood, while Mahesh locked himself in the washroom.
Mahesh was upset about Sunitha's remarriage
Mahesh and Sunitha were both software engineers who divorced in 2024 after living briefly in Canada.
Sunitha had filed a domestic violence complaint against him, which led to travel restrictions on Mahesh.
According to police, he was upset about not being able to return abroad and about Sunitha's remarriage earlier this year.
Officers broke into the bathroom to arrest him at the scene; he now faces murder charges.