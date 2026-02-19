3-month-pregnant woman murdered by ex-husband in Hyderabad

Mahesh was upset about Sunitha's remarriage

Mahesh and Sunitha were both software engineers who divorced in 2024 after living briefly in Canada.

Sunitha had filed a domestic violence complaint against him, which led to travel restrictions on Mahesh.

According to police, he was upset about not being able to return abroad and about Sunitha's remarriage earlier this year.

Officers broke into the bathroom to arrest him at the scene; he now faces murder charges.