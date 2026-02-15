3 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested after gunfight

Suspects linked to murder of factory owner

Police say the trio is tied to the murder of Vaibhav Gandhi, a 35-year-old factory owner who was chased down and shot outside his workplace on February 12, 2026.

Shortly after, gang members even claimed responsibility for the killing on social media, saying Gandhi had interfered with their operations.

Investigators are questioning the suspects about their roles, checking CCTV footage, and looking into possible motives like extortion or rivalry as they search for other gang members.