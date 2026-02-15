3 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested after gunfight
India
Delhi Police caught three alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters after a brief gunfight near the Bawana-Mundka canal on Saturday evening.
One suspect was shot in the leg and is now hospitalized; officers seized a pistol and live ammo at the scene.
Suspects linked to murder of factory owner
Police say the trio is tied to the murder of Vaibhav Gandhi, a 35-year-old factory owner who was chased down and shot outside his workplace on February 12, 2026.
Shortly after, gang members even claimed responsibility for the killing on social media, saying Gandhi had interfered with their operations.
Investigators are questioning the suspects about their roles, checking CCTV footage, and looking into possible motives like extortion or rivalry as they search for other gang members.