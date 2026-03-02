3 teens kill classmate, dump body in lake to hide

Accused now facing murder, kidnapping charges

Londhe's family reported him missing when he didn't come home from playing.

His body was found the next day, and at first it looked like an accident—even though swimming is banned in that lake.

But a post-mortem showed there was no water in his lungs or stomach, so police suspected foul play.

The three accused were detained and sent to an observation home; they're now facing serious charges for murder, kidnapping, and destroying evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The investigation is still ongoing.