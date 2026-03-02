3 teens kill classmate, dump body in lake to hide
Three teenagers in Mumbai, all aged 14-15, allegedly killed a classmate, Siddharth Ajay Londhe, after he left home on February 22 following a fight over bullying.
They reportedly attacked him with sticks and then left his body in Vihar Lake, trying to make it look like he drowned.
To cover up the crime, they left a T-shirt and slippers by the shore.
Accused now facing murder, kidnapping charges
Londhe's family reported him missing when he didn't come home from playing.
His body was found the next day, and at first it looked like an accident—even though swimming is banned in that lake.
But a post-mortem showed there was no water in his lungs or stomach, so police suspected foul play.
The three accused were detained and sent to an observation home; they're now facing serious charges for murder, kidnapping, and destroying evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The investigation is still ongoing.