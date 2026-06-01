3 workers killed after toxic gas leak at Ludhiana factory

A suspected toxic gas leak at a nuts-and-bolts manufacturing factory in Ludhiana , Punjab , has left three workers dead and two others hospitalized. The incident took place on Sunday night at Deep Tools, a hand tool manufacturing unit located in Industrial Area-A. The deceased were identified as Maan Singh (46), his son Amit (24), and another worker, Shriram. Ludhiana ACP (Industrial Area-A) Inderjit Singh Boparai said, "They were cleaning the waste disposal tank of the electroplating unit...when the incident happened."

Emergency response Gas leak caused panic among workers Per reports, the gas leak caused panic among the workers, with many collapsing unconscious on the spot. The two hospitalized workers, Deepak Kumar and Rajender Kumar, are now stable and receiving treatment at a hospital. Emergency teams from police, fire brigade, and health department rushed to the scene for rescue operations and evacuated affected workers.

Ongoing probe FIR being registered against responsible persons Authorities have evacuated the factory premises as a precautionary measure and launched an investigation into the incident. Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma confirmed an FIR is being registered against those responsible for the incident. He said preliminary reports suggest workers were cleaning sewage when the gas leaked from a waste disposal tank in the electroplating unit.

Advertisement