3-year-old boy drowns in rainwater-filled pit during temple feast

Police investigating possible negligence

Police later found Devansh's body with help from divers and are treating the case as accidental for now, but they're also looking into possible negligence by local authorities—especially since villagers have complained for years about unsafe pits.

The Greater Noida Authority says this particular pit is privately owned, making it tricky for them to act.

This tragedy comes just weeks after another fatal incident where a software engineer died when his car fell into a deep waterlogged pit nearby, sparking bigger questions about public safety in Noida.