3-year-old girl raped, murdered by neighbor in Gurugram
A heartbreaking incident in Gurugram: a 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing a three-year-old girl
who was last seen playing near her home between about 7:00-7:15pm on a Thursday.
Shockingly, the accused lived in the same building as the family and took the child to an isolated spot four kilometers away before burying her.
How police tracked down the suspect
After her parents reported her missing just after midnight, police checked CCTV footage and spotted the suspect with the girl.
He was quickly arrested, confessed, and showed officers where he had buried her.
Forensics collected evidence at the scene, and police have charged him under strict laws for murder and sexual assault.
The case has left many questioning how safe kids really are in their own neighborhoods.