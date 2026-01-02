3 young lives lost in separate Delhi-NCR road accidents

What happened next

The third crash happened in Faridabad around 4:30am where Saransh Verma died from a head injury after his car flipped into barricades near Bata Chowk Metro station—four others in the car were critically injured on their way to Vrindavan.

Police have arrested the truck driver involved in the Peeragarhi accident for rash driving and negligence.

Autopsies are done, families have been informed, and alcohol test results are awaited for some cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi saw a huge spike in traffic violations that night—including a sharp rise in drunk driving cases—reminding everyone to stay alert on the roads.