3 young lives lost in separate Delhi-NCR road accidents
Three 22-year-olds died and six others were injured in separate road accidents across Delhi-NCR between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
In Noida, Rohit from Haryana died after his new car hit a divider and tree near Sector 34 Metro station; his friend Sanju survived with injuries.
On Rohtak Road near Peeragarhi, laborer Abhishek Verma was killed when a truck ran over him after a rear-end collision, leaving pillion rider Manish Kumar hurt.
What happened next
The third crash happened in Faridabad around 4:30am where Saransh Verma died from a head injury after his car flipped into barricades near Bata Chowk Metro station—four others in the car were critically injured on their way to Vrindavan.
Police have arrested the truck driver involved in the Peeragarhi accident for rash driving and negligence.
Autopsies are done, families have been informed, and alcohol test results are awaited for some cases.
Meanwhile, Delhi saw a huge spike in traffic violations that night—including a sharp rise in drunk driving cases—reminding everyone to stay alert on the roads.